Lorne Edgar Storie of Lochwinnoch passed away at Hospice Renfrew with his family around him on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Lorne was the beloved husband and best friend for 52 years of Fern J. (nee Lepine). Loving and proud father of Lisa Hannam (Greg), of Guelph and Jill Staye (Steven), of Arnprior. Adored Grandpa to Hannam boys Luke, Cole and Owen, as well as Lauren and Lawson Staye. Lorne grew up in the community of Lochwinnoch where he was always involved with the family farm. He worked as a cost accountant for Pfizer Inc. in Arnprior for 34 years. When he retired he happily became a full-time beef farmer, part-time maple syrup producer and spent countless hours making walking trails through his bush. Lorne was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Jean (nee Humphries) and his brother Jimmy. He is survived by sisters Kathleen Hinchley and Gwen Storie (Dan Rusheleau). Brother in-law of Fernand (Carmen) Lepine. Lorne will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd. 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Thursday, January 23 from 2-4pm and 7-9 pm and again on Friday, January 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral service will be at Lochwinnoch Presbyterian Church, 946 Lochwinnoch Road, Lochwinnoch on Friday, January 24 at 12 noon. Rev. Milton Fraser officiating. Luncheon will follow. Spring interment Castleford Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lochwinnoch Presbyterian Church or Hospice Renfrew would be appreciated. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020