Lorne Finn

Passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved husband and best friend of Judi Finn (nee Dougherty). Loving and devoted father of Rebecca (Homie) Pham. Proud "Gammpy" to Finnley Pham. Lorne is predeceased by his son Vincent Finn, and his parents James and Joan Finn. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Paul (Margot) Finn, Bernard (Luanne) Finn, and Shirley Finn (Fred). Lorne will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews; Cassandra Finn (Allister), Matthew Finn, Nicholas (Kelly) Finn, Benjamin Finn (Jen), Spence Moss (Kerri-Lyn), Riley Moss, Matthew Dougherty, Samantha Dougherty (Mark), Chelsea George (Curtis), and Austin George. There will be a celebration of life taking place later this summer for the family at Bass Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made towards a trust fund setup for Lorne's sweet grandson Finnley. Memorial donations may be directed to Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls, Ontario, K7A 2C3. For contributions made in the form of cheque, please make cheques payable to Judith Finn, and cash donations may be sent to Blair & Son directly to the attention of Judith Finn in the same manner.