Lorne MADIGAN

At Fairview Manor, Almonte, surrounded by his family, on Monday October 12, 2020, at the age of 82. Loving husband of Beverly. Wonderful father of Connie (Andy Swant), Cathy (Roger Iob), and Carrie (Jeff Cassidy). Proud grandpa of Matthew, Mitchell, Drew, Lindsay, Mackenzie, Megan, and Caitlyn. Predeceased by his brothers Danny and Harrison and his sister Muriel. Survived by his sister Frieda. Lorne was known as an amazing outdoorsman. He loved nature, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He will be remembered by all for his loving bear hugs and will be dearly missed by all his "pets" (his endearing term for his daughters and grandchildren). A special thankyou to Dr. Roger Drake for all his care and a heartfelt thankyou to all the wonderful staff at Fairview Manor. For those who wish, a donation to the Fairview Manor Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com