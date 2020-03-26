Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine GUAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine GUAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine GUAY Obituary
(Devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Friend) Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on March 18, 2020 at the Almonte General Hospital. Lorraine (nee Sollazzo) Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 76. Beloved wife to the late Frank (Cecil). Sadly missed by Gina Pratt (Norman), Sharon Noddin and Peter (Maureen). Proud "Nanny" to Montanna Pratt (Kevin Atwater), Tiffany Noddin, Hope Porteous, Trinity Guay and great-grandmother to Waylon Atwater. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Louise Sollazzo, and brother Primo Sollazzo. Survived by her loving sisters Winna LaFrance (Andre), and Madonna Stevanovic (Michael). Will always be remembered by her family and friends. Donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Liver Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff on the Medical/Surgical Floor of the Almonte General Hospital including Dr. Forbes, Dr. Turcotte and Kelly Dalgity for their compassionate care and support. Family and friends will have a private visitation and service . A public Funeral Mass will be announced and held in the spring at Holy Name of Mary Parish (Almonte, ON.) followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -