Louise SUTHERLAND
1945-05-09 - 2020-08-15
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Louise Sutherland (née Evans) of Hyndford on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in her 75th year. Louise, beloved wife of Garry Sutherland, passed away peacefully at Hospice Renfrew. Loving mother of Debbie (Derek Hanson), Dwayne (Lisa), James (Sheila). Louise will also be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren, Wyatt, Brayden, Brandy, Briana, Carson, Edina, Allyssa, Kelsie, and Andrew, and by her two great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Hayden. Louise is beloved sister of Benita, Lily, and Jack, and predeceased by parents Sadie and John Evans, and sister Susie. The family would like to thank Dr. Pinard and Hospice Renfrew for the wonderful and compassionate care that they provided for Louise. A private family service will be held in the chapel at Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. There will be a graveside service at the Douglas Public Cemetery following the service. Tributes and condolences can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 27, 2020.
