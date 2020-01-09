Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Resources
More Obituaries for Loyd CAVANAGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loyd CAVANAGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loyd CAVANAGH Obituary
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our dear Loyd at Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on December 28, 2019. He was 48. Long-time companion of Sherry Caldwell. Beloved father of Edith and Toby. Son of the late John and Marion. Dear brother of Lynn (Mike), Lois (Tim), Lee (Ashley), Laurie (Rob) and Lester (Stephanie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In memory of Loyd please consider a donation to the . Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -