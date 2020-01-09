Home

Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
The family announces with deep sorrow the passing of Luise Schulz, on January 4, 2020 after suffering a stroke and long battle with dementia. Born in Steisslingen, Germany on August 16, 1930 and immigrated to Canada with her husband and young daughter Gabrielle in 1952. Loving wife of Werner Schulz for 69 years. Beloved mother of daughter Gabrielle, sons Karl (Marcia), Brian (Donna) and Len (Nancy). Dearest grandmother of Tanya, Eric, Kevin, Heather, Katt and Zachary and great-grandmother to Nikola, Annabelle, Abigayle, Kaylee, Sophie, William, Grace and Sloane. By request, cremation. A celebration of life for Luise will take place in the spring of 2020. In memory of Luise, donations to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew. Ontario Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com
