With enormous sadness, Lynn's family announces her passing at the age of 66, after battling cancer. Lynn was indeed a hard working, warm, generous and kind person. She was always putting others' needs before her own; just like our mom Isobel, who passed away in January. Lynn spent a great deal of time with mom since the passing of our dad Raymond in 2013; this while still working full time. She was so selfless and big hearted. Lynn's two daughters, Jessie Brazeau (Donny) and Jillian Brazeau (Pete), are a wonderful testament to the sort of mother Lynn was. Her grandchildren Gracie, Nathan, and Carson lit up Lynn's world as she in turn lit up theirs. Lynn's family will very much miss her wit, and gentle and caring spirit. Her husband Carl, brothers Michael (Karen), Gary (Peg), and her twin sister Lee (Ron), as well as sisters-in-law Helen and Audrey, and brother-in-law Brian (Jan), will certainly find they have a huge void to fill. Lynn has touched the lives of many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends, most especially Nada. A very special thank you to her landlady Nicole for the care she gave to Lynn. We also wish to thank her nurses and doctors at the Ottawa Hospital and the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital for their compassionate care and for making Lynn's final weeks as comfortable as possible. As per Lynn's wishes she has been cremated. Lynn will be laid to rest at the Cedar Hill Cemetery at a later date, where she will be reunited with Raymond and Isobel. Please consider a donation in Lynn's name to either the Canadian Cancer Society, the Centennial Restaurant (Pakenham) a favorite of Lynn's, and for their continual support of the Pakenham community, or a local charity of your choice. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 8, 2020.