Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
M. Helen Randle

M. Helen Randle Obituary
At the Almonte Hospital, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Captain Richard Randle. Predeceased by her sister Jean Jamieson and her niece Patricia Black. Survived by her niece Sandra Latham and her nephew Gregory Jamieson. Helen had a long teaching career in Ontario, Manitoba and for the DND in Germany, where she met and married Richard in 1957. A graveside service will be held later at St. Mary's Cemetery, Carleton Place. Instead of donations or flowers, please teach a child to read and write well. Arrangements in the care of the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 26, 2020
