Peacefully at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of Allan Foster. Dear mother of Sandra Dale (Harry) and Sharon Kelly (Chris). Loving grandmother of Jennifer and Heather Dale; and Chad and Kristen Kelly. Also lovingly remembered by her nephew David Hill; brother-in-law Walter Foster (Donna); and sister-in-law Betty Lackey (Keith). Predeceased by her brother Dalton Brownlee (Mary) and sister Inez Hill (Donald). A private graveside service will be held at Rideauvale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing may make memorial donations to North Gower United Church or the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Tubman Funeral Homes, Kars Chapel. Tributes, donations or condolences may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 21, 2020.