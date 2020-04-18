Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Alice (Billings) Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Alice (Billings) Stevens Obituary
Peacefully at Fairview Manor with her daughter Cindy by her side on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband John, son Allan and her siblings Nellie, Charlie, Ray, Deb, Ada, Dorothy, Kay and Army. Survived by her daughters Carolyn, Gillian (late Brian), Cindy McFadden (Ron Borsten), daughter-in-law Anna Mary Stevens, grandchildren Kerry (Leah), Leaha-Kristie (Richard), Adele (Greg), BJ, Cynthia (Tom), Becky, Josh (Danielle) and MacKenzie and great-grandchildren Kristie-Lea, James Mia, Hayes, Kassidy, Vanessa, Cooper and Henry. The family would like to thank the staff at both Fairview Manor and Rosebridge Manor and her doctors Roger Drake, Marissa Rossi and Graham McKillop. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to Fairview Manor or Rosebridge Manor would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -