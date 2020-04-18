|
Peacefully at Fairview Manor with her daughter Cindy by her side on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband John, son Allan and her siblings Nellie, Charlie, Ray, Deb, Ada, Dorothy, Kay and Army. Survived by her daughters Carolyn, Gillian (late Brian), Cindy McFadden (Ron Borsten), daughter-in-law Anna Mary Stevens, grandchildren Kerry (Leah), Leaha-Kristie (Richard), Adele (Greg), BJ, Cynthia (Tom), Becky, Josh (Danielle) and MacKenzie and great-grandchildren Kristie-Lea, James Mia, Hayes, Kassidy, Vanessa, Cooper and Henry. The family would like to thank the staff at both Fairview Manor and Rosebridge Manor and her doctors Roger Drake, Marissa Rossi and Graham McKillop. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to Fairview Manor or Rosebridge Manor would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 18, 2020