Mabel McNaughton

Mabel went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Perth Community Care Centre at the age of 88 years. She was predeceased by her parents James D. and Bertha (Closs) Blackburn, her husband Malcolm William McNaughton, son Jim McNaughton and siblings Frances (Gordon) Taylor, Ethel (Ronald) Sweeney, Neil Blackburn and Marion (Art) Cameron. She leaves behind and will be sadly missed by daughter Carolyn (John) Keller, son Brian McNaughton, grandchildren David Keller, Angela Kelly, Christine Murphy, Malcolm "Mac" McNaughton and Cindy McNaughton, sister Muriel (Late Ellard) Traynor, brother Lewis (Jean-Ann) Blackburn, daughter-in-law Carlin McNaughton, sister-in-law Tanga Blackburn, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and friends. Mabel provided love and support for over 40 years to 114 foster children. Her life was devoted to her family and helping others. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment in Laidley Cemetery, Maberly will be held privately for the family. To honour Mabel's life, memorial donations to the Lanark County Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.