Mabel Rose Eady

Mabel Rose Eady Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce our Mom's passing at Hospice Renfrew on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the age of 96. Mabel has gone to join her loving husband Harvey, her dear son Neil and her beloved grandson Schuyler. Cherished mom of Welland (Sharon), Judy (Garry Haskin), Gordon (Polly), Janet (Wilf O'Brien) and Clayton (Margaret). Dear Nana of twleve, great-nana of ten and great-great nana of one. Dear sister of Irene Fremont. Predeceased by her siblings Anna Cobus, Nelson Freamo, John Dodge and Rita Brown. Mabel will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. The family will miss the "fun times" had at the garage. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St, S., Renfrew on Thursday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. only. A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Renfrew on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Spring interment North Horton Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to M.S Society or Hospice Renfrew. A special thank you to Dr. Pinard and all of the PSW's and caregivers who lovingly cared for our mom during her illness. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 12, 2020
