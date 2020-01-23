Home

Madge Violet Catchpaw


1920 - 08
Madge Violet Catchpaw Obituary
After a long battle with dementia, Madge passed away peacefully with Wendell by her side, at the Perth Community Care Centre, Perth Ontario on Wednesday, January 15 in her 100th year. She was predeceased in 1978 by her husband Gordon and was also predeceased by her two sisters and five brothers. Left to mourn her loss are her sons Richard and Wendell (Donna). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Joe, Sherry, Meredith, Shoshanna and Serena. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held in late spring at the Cherry River Cemetery in Orford Quebec. Many thanks to the staff at Perth Community Care as well as Dr. Moxon and Dr. Ferrier for their care and concern.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020
