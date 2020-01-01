|
A Proud Nova Scotian Peacefully at the Carleton Place Hospital, surrounded by love, on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving mother of Barry Zwicker (Erica). Predeceased by her daughters Lori Zwicker and Elaine Hogg. Proud grandmother of Crystal Simser and Jamie (Matt Anderson). Great-grandmother of Ella and Easton Anderson. Survived by her brothers Carl Atwell (Mae) and Bruce Atwell (Linda). Predeceased by her brother Lorne Schofield (Mildred-surviving). Dear companion of Michael Heartfield. Friends may support the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 12 noon. Inurnment to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundationwould be appreciated by the family. The family wish to thank the staff of the Carleton Place Hospital for their care.