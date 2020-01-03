|
Stirling passed away suddenly in his 88th year, at home surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his best friend and beloved wife of over 61 years Penny (Sperka) Condie. Devoted father of Jeff Condie, Lynda Connerty and Marie Boldt. Cherished grandfather of Alex and Jennie Condie, Charlie and Harry Connerty, Julia and Marshall Boldt. Sadly missed by Andreé Condie, Bill Connerty and John Boldt. Loving brother of Janice Martin (Peter). Fondly remembered and missed by many nieces, nephew and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Muriel (Lumsden) Condie. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N, Smiths Falls on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 11 Church St. W, Smiths Falls, ON on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 11am. Interment to be held at Hillcrest cemetery at a later date. In memory of Stirling, memorial donations can be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute or the Westminster Presbyterian Church.