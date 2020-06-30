Manfred (Fred) Meinert
Peacefully passed away at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lydia. Cherished father of Michael, Heidi, Stefan, Andy and Melodie. Proud grandfather of Sara, Paul, Samantha, Kathryn, Matthew and Charley. Treasured close friend of Tony and Eleanor Walsh. A graveside ceremony will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Lanark on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the family home. Fred was a lover of nature, animals and trees alike. If you knew him, you would know that he would ask that you plant a tree in his memory this Canada Day. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.
