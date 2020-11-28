It is with sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Adeline Barber at the age of 101, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital following a brief illness. Margaret was the daughter of the late William and Katherine (Emon) Piasetzki of Pucker Street in Bagot Township near Renfrew. Margaret was predeceased by Clarence, her beloved husband of 51 years, as well as her sister, Liala Gilchrist (late Wellington), and her brothers John Piasetzki (late Mary) and Donald Piasetzki. She will be missed and remembered by her daughter Beverly Barber (Bob McCullagh) and her son Garnet Barber (Shirley), as well as her sister-in-law Georgina Piasetzki. Following her marriage in 1944, she and Clarence left the familiarity of Renfrew and went on a journey to Kirkland Lake, where both of their children were born. Kirkland Lake was followed by Bancroft and then to White Lake in 1959 finally settling into their home on Queen Street in Renfrew in 1960. Margaret lived there until 2018 when she felt, at the age of 98 it was time to downsize into the Quail Creek retirement home in Renfrew. She was always very active in various church and senior's groups. Her turnip casserole was a favoured request at any potlucks. In the summer months, when she drove around Renfrew in her 1968 two tone brown Mercury Monarch, one always knew where she was. Margaret treasured her time playing cards with friends. Whether it was at the Senior's Centre, Renfrew Legion, Haley's Station, Horton Township Hall, Recreation Centre or at Quail Creek those times were always precious to her. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Quail Creek, Dr. Mushtaq and the 2nd floor staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital and to all of you who played a memorable part in her life's journey. Private funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Interment will be in the White Lake Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Margaret's memory to the Sunshine Coach (Friends of the Disabled, Renfrew), the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice
