It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret Agnes Isabella Ringrose, known to friends as (Isabel) at Hospice Renfrew on Tuesday June 2nd 2020 in her 86th year. She was born in Bathurst New Brunswick on December 28, 1934. In 2018 she moved from Ottawa into the Arnprior Villa and it wasn't long after that the staff recognized Isabel as the Villa's ambassador for her friendly, welcoming smile towards all new and current residents. This was now home & family, a dedicated and very caring family that treated Isabel like a queen and she loved you all very much. Isabel was an active passionate member taking part in CNIB meetings, the walking club, fashion shows, bingo's, the Santa Claus parade, knitting, puzzles, modeling, the choir and proudly served as the poster face for the senior's at home Christmas portrait sessions. She is survived by four brothers and two sisters and her one precious granddaughter Kaitlyn Stokes (Alex) of Ottawa. Predeceased by 3 brothers, 3 sisters, and twin daughters Lee Anne Code (Larry) of Arnprior, Lynne Stokes (John) of Ottawa and husband (William (Red) Ringrose) of Renfrew. She leaves to mourn many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Isabel laughed with us, cried with us, and made hard times easier; Isabel really did make the most of everyday life. What a blessing it has been to have shared a small part of Isabel's life. Isabel will be forever remembered for her faithful outlook and sense of humor. A big heartfelt thank you to Isabel's Doctor Stephanie Langlois, the staff at the Arnprior Villa, the palliative care nurses and Hospice Renfrew for all the kindness, support, gentle care and guidance you all gave to Isabel. Though current conditions do not allow us to gather publicly, please consider a donation to Hospice Renfrew in Isabel's memory. It's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief.



