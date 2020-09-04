The family of Margaret Angus would like to thank everyone for their cards, emails, and calls of condolences. Thanks to Dr. Pinard and Groves Park Lodge PSWs and staff for their love and care of Mother. Thanks to Rev. Patricia Van Gelder for her heartfelt tribute and prayers. Cobden Legion Colour Party and Clarke Smith Piping. Thanks to Cobden Legion Ladies Auxiliary for a wonderful luncheon. Thank you to Wayne Huebner and staff for organizing the graveside service. God Bless Everyone. - Geraldine, Dennis and Robin



