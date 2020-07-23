1/1
Margaret Ann "Marg" (Kingston) BILLING
In loving memory of Margaret "Marg" Ann Billing (nee Kingston) Passed away peacefully, on Saturday June 27th 2020, at Belleville General Hospital at the age of 83. Born in Carleton Place, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mabel Kingston (Ellison). Predeceased by her loving husband C. Bryce Billing, brother Tom Kingston, sisters-in-law Shirley Kingston (Trombley), and Kathryn Kingston (Mitchell). She is survived by her brother Walter Kingston (Marion), nephew Christopher Kingston (Gillian), nieces Cindy Huelin (Louis), Lynn Latourell (Greg), and Kim Gainford, several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was born, raised and spent most of her life in Carleton Place but had recently moved to Belleville to be closer to family. Marg was a long-time employee of Bell Canada and a member of both the Legion and the Eastern Star. Marg enjoyed many years in retirement where she was able to spend time with family and do the things she loved. During curling season, you would find her glued to the television cheering on her favourites and of course a trip to the BINGO was never turned down. She will be sadly missed but forever in our hearts. Interment with close family and friends will be held at the United Cemetery July 20th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barker.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
