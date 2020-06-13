Margaret Beverley Whittemore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Broadview Nursing Home, Smiths Falls on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by husband Eddy, son Bobby and brother Lindsay. Bev leaves behind to mourn her nieces Karen, Kym and Tina, her nephews Don, Vincent, Kerry and Michael. Special friend to Bob and Cheryl Richardson. The Whittemore family would like to thank the staff of Broadview Nursing Centre for the wonderful care provided. Due to the recent circumstances of Covid 19, an interment in Ompah and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Smiths Falls.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved