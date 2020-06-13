Passed away peacefully at Broadview Nursing Home, Smiths Falls on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by husband Eddy, son Bobby and brother Lindsay. Bev leaves behind to mourn her nieces Karen, Kym and Tina, her nephews Don, Vincent, Kerry and Michael. Special friend to Bob and Cheryl Richardson. The Whittemore family would like to thank the staff of Broadview Nursing Centre for the wonderful care provided. Due to the recent circumstances of Covid 19, an interment in Ompah and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Smiths Falls.