Of Belleville. Passed away at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in her 77th year. Daughter of the late Wilfred (Mac) and Annie Pender. Dear mother of Paul Bowes of Australia, and Rob Bowes (Cher) of Belleville. Survived by her brothers and sisters Ray, Brian, David, Lynn, and Edythe. Loved by grandsons Cooper and Asher. She will be fondly remembered by her several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Jean had a lengthy career teaching in the Belleville area, starting with Sir James Whitney. Also, Jean was a proud member of the Sorority Beta Sigma Phi Sisterhood. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will held in Renfrew at a later date. Donations to the Belleville General Hospital Oncology Department would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.quintecremationservices.com