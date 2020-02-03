Home

Peacefully surrounded by her family at the Broadview Nursing Centre, Smiths Falls on Thursday January 30, 2020. Margaret Murphy, formerly of Portland, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Chant. Loving mother of Linda Greenley of Cloyne and Richard (Beth) Chant of Oshawa. Predeceased by sons, Les and David Chant. Dear sister of Mary (the late Ernest) Allen, Rita (Ralph) Purcell, Daniel (Mara) Murphy, Charlie (Colleen) Murphy, Kathy (Vincent) Hamilton and Patricia (Gary) Whitmore. Predeceased by sisters; Sheila Oates and Maureen Kehoe as well as brothers; Jerry, Clifford, Donald, Jack, Frank, Austin and Joseph Murphy. Fondly remembered by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by granddaughter, Monica Chant. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Scotland Funeral Home, 27 Main Street, Elgin on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Our Chapel on Monday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Interment Harlem Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations made to the or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.scotlandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 3, 2020
