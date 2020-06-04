Margaret Edith Andrew
1930 - 2020
Andrew, Margaret Edith Died peacefully at home April 10th, in her 91st year. Loved wife if the late George. Loving mother of Mary-Beth Grills (Brian), Drew Brady (Julie), step=mother of Brian Andrew(Brenda), Barry Andrew and Bonnie Smith (Bob). She will be greatly missed by her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Peg Menzies born Innisville On. is survived by her three brothers, Bob Menzies (Marion), Jack Menzies (late Retta), Doug Menzies (Karen), and sister Barbara Cross (late Glenn).

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
