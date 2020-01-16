Home

In the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Tuesday January 7, 2020, Margaret Irene Legris, (nee Blemkie), age 78 years. Beloved Mom of Victoria Legris (Sam Grant), Braeside. Dear sister of Mary Windle (late Bernard), Ben (Bonzo). Pre-deceased by brother Joseph (Bud) (Betty) Blemkie. Memorial visitation at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, on Saturday January 18th from 2-4 p.m. In memory of Margaret, donations to VARS (Valley Animal Rescue Service) would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com
