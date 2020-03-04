Home

Margaret Isobel Anne SNOW

Margaret Isobel Anne SNOW Obituary
50-year employee of the Brown Shoe Company Peacefully on Saturday February 29, 2020 in the Perth Hospital at the age of 83. Loving wife of Stanley Snow. Proud mother of Heather Douglas (Alex) and Jamie Nagle (Anne). Beloved grandmother of Dustin, Natasha and Mathew. Great-grandmother of Mateo and Brooklynn. Predeceased by her parents Maurice Nagle and Elizabeth nee Lackey, her brothers Jim, Richard, Robert and Bud and sister Edna. Greatly missed by her sister Nancy (Jim). Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020
