Margaret Jean (Hoy) HUGHES
It is with great sadness, the family announces that Margaret passed away at The Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior on Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020. She was 86. Beloved wife of Harold Hughes, for over 66 years and dearly loved mother of Victoria Hughes of Brampton and Deanna Karimullah (Mirza) of Arnprior. Dear sister of Andrew "Ted" Hoy (Sandra) of Barrie. Cherished and proud "Nana" of Melinda Hughes, Andrew Hughes (Nicole) and Aliya Karimullah and "Great-Grandma" of Delaney and Ellie Hughes and Aunt to many Nieces and Nephews. Margaret was born and raised in Mount Dennis, Ontario. She made a home for her family in Brampton, Ontario, where she was a 40+ year member of St Bartholomew's United Church. She courageously moved and made a new life with Harold, in Arnprior, more than 13 years ago, where they became active members of Grace St. Andrews United Church. It is within Renfrew County where she has made the greatest number of community ties and where she generously donated her time and talents. She touched the lives of so many people and she became 'Nana' to anyone who allowed her into their hearts. She will be greatly missed. Margaret's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family visitation will be held on Thursday morning, May 21st. Though current conditions do not allow us to gather publicly, extended family and friends are invited to join us, remotely, as we webcast Margaret's Funeral Service live on Thursday morning, May 21st at 11 o'clock. Interment will take place in Sanctuary Park Cemetery, Toronto on Friday, May 22, 2020. In memory, please consider a donation to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
