April 19, 1929 - March 16, 2020 Born in Wales, Margaret "Joyce" Keehner (nee Journeaux) went on to become a pediatric nurse in England before immigrating to Canada with her husband Arnold (predeceased 2011) and ultimately settling in Carleton Place for more than 30 years. Margaret embraced every day with a zest for life. She managed the family orchard, supported our father as a diplomatic wife, studied and practiced floral arrangement and porcelain restoration, and ran a bed and breakfast. In her "retirement " she found great joy in her garden, quilting and Monday afternoons with her "quilting ladies ". Her love and support will be sorely missed by her children Susan Fraser (Greg), Ann Calcutt (Mike), Jane Languedoc (Danny) and David Keehner; her grandchildren Sam Scovill, Elaine Scovill (Che Smith), Allison Calcutt, Josh Languedoc (Alyssa Peterson), and Gareth Languedoc, and her great grandchildren Josh Scovill, Emily Scovill, and Sia Smith. We would like to thank Dr. Drake for his friendship and support to mom and her family. Thanks as well to her support workers who provided her with caring assistance. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Carleton Place Memorial Hospital or the Queensway Carleton Hospital would be appreciated. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the spring.



