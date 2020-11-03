It is with enormous sadness that the family of Margaret (Toshie) Florence McNeely (Tosh) announce her passing on October 27, 2020 at the Carleton Place Hospital. Margaret will be forever missed by her husband William (Bill) of 59 years and her daughter Catherine Gallacher (Kevin). Cherished by her grandchildren Chris O'Neill (Lisa), Jason Gallacher (Houda), Kyle Gallacher (Marlee), Megan Gallacher and her great-grandchildren Kyden, Peyton, Carter, Lily and Ainsley, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters and brothers Dot, Mary, Adelaide, Elsie, Bertie, George and Bob. Margaret will be greatly missed by all of her Golfing friends. The McNeely family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate and dedicated care for Margaret over the last few weeks from many Carleton Place hospital staff and Dr. Jennifer Laskey as well. At Margaret's request there will be no visitation or funeral and a private burial has already taken place at Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte, Ontario. If desired donations in memory of Margaret may be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society
