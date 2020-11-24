Born November 26, 1929 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital and died ten days short of her 91st birthday on November 16, 2020 at Lanark Lifestyles in Perth, ON. Daughter of the late Arthur M. and Lena (Rock) Mills. Wife of the-late John A. Neilson, mother of Catherine (Dave Williams) and Susan (Dale Dixon) and grandmother of Helena Dixon. Graduate of Queen's (Arts '52). Betty reflected regularly in her last years of growing up in Northern Ontario, and the war years during which she followed her father who, as a civil engineer, worked on the construction of the Alaska Highway. Long-time resident of Manotick and retired librarian of the Manotick Public Library. Voracious reader and exceptional cook, whose sharp wit and sense of humour cut to the essence of any situation, should she choose to share her thinking. Many thanks to Melissa Cardinal and Jessica Johnson whose care of Mom made her last months and final days 'doable'. Private burial will occur in Thunder Bay at a later date. In remembrance of Betty, donations to Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind: https://www.guidedogs.ca/
would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.