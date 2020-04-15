|
Rita passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday, March 27th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Crossley and Edna (Gemmill) Dunlop and in 2016, her husband William 'Bill' Duncan. She was the cherished mother of Pam (Jim) McGregor, Karen (Grant) Armstrong, Dora (Dave) White, Mary (Richard Houde) Duncan and Tom (Melanie) Duncan. Rita will be greatly missed by her loved grandchildren Beth (Chris), Kate (Kyle), Mark (Alyssa), Neil (Meagan), Tyler (Shanna), Chris (Kelly), Aleisha, Sam, John, Nate, Alex, Eric; great grandchildren Jack, Liam, Breigh, Caydence, Callum, Austen, Isabella and Hudson; her brother Erwin Dunlop and sisters-in-law Sandra, Rowena, Thelma and Lorna Dunlop and Ruth Duncan. She was predeceased by her siblings Alice (Elmer) Yuill, Hazel (Ken) King, Bob, Bill and Doug Dunlop and Bill's siblings Jack (Julia) Duncan, Miriam (Hudson) Sargeant, Herel (Clarice) and George Duncan. Rita will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, family and good friends. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services to honour Rita's life will be held at a later date. In remembrance, memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church, McDonald's Corners or Crawford Cemetery would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 15, 2020