Margaret SCHUBRINK
Following a lengthy illness, Margaret passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020; Margaret Mary Ann Schubrink of Arnprior was 74. Beloved wife and longtime companion of Ray Newton. Dearly loved mother of Gail Campbell (Don) and James Trahan (Angela), both of Arnprior. Cherished and proud "Grandma" of John, Michael, Meghan and Erika. Dear sister of Donald Ring (Marion) and Barbara Graham (late Brent). Daughter of the late Stewart and Mildred (nee Coughlin) Ring. Also predeceased by a brother, George. Special thanks to Chris Walsh and Marilyn Ring who shared of themselves and their love for Margaret as they spent time with her over the past few months. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. In memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
