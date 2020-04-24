|
Passed away peacefully at the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital on Monday, April 20, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Andre Couture. Loving and devoted mother of Jo-Anne (Ben) Bisson, Andy Couture (Nicole), John (Krista) Couture and Denis (Sue) Couture. Cherished Grandmother of Katie (Kyle), Kory, Chelsea (Brock), Michelle (Justin), Shanel (Kyle), Amanda (Dan), Marc (Emily), Dominik, Jessica (Mike), Alex and Sarah. Proud great-grandmother to her 12 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her siblings Bobby (Peggy), Doris Artelle and Gary Artelle. Predeceased by her sisters Veronica Beaulieu and Beatrice Ellis. Daughter of the late Edgar and Mary (Devine). She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends in Ottawa, Smiths Falls, the surrounding communities and her E.G. family in Ellenton, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 24, 2020