Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byers Funeral Home Inc. - South Mountain
2990 Church Street
South Mountain, ON K0E 1W0
(613) 989-3836
Resources
More Obituaries for Margot Breitenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margot Klara-Cecile Breitenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margot Klara-Cecile Breitenstein Obituary
Peacefully at home on Saturday April 18, 2020. Margot Breitenstein age 89 of Kemptville. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Klara Kilian of Kleinbruchter, Germany, her husband Helmut and her son Henry. She leaves behind her son Frank (Nancy), her grandchildren Eric, Tyson, Andrew, Linda, Martin and great-granddaughter Meika. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephew in Germany. By Margot's request Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). By family request donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada . The family wishes to thank the personal care workers who attended to her needs so lovingly. Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margot's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -