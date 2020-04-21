|
Peacefully at home on Saturday April 18, 2020. Margot Breitenstein age 89 of Kemptville. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Klara Kilian of Kleinbruchter, Germany, her husband Helmut and her son Henry. She leaves behind her son Frank (Nancy), her grandchildren Eric, Tyson, Andrew, Linda, Martin and great-granddaughter Meika. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephew in Germany. By Margot's request Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). By family request donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada . The family wishes to thank the personal care workers who attended to her needs so lovingly. Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 21, 2020