1/1
Margot (Leona) SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully on November 20, 2020 at Rosebridge Manor at the age of 82. Margot, known to her family as Leona, was born to Mervin and Grace Kilpatrick (nee Lake) on July 13, 1938. Predeceased by her parents, her sister Janice White, and her son David Smith, she will be missed by her daughter Susanna Kramer (Trevan), Beverly Kelly, Danny Smith (Lisa), Robin Wilgosh (Marty), and Kenny Smith, along with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her sisters Sharon Crites (Roger), Joy Bresee (Gary), Anita Korn, and Peggy Elkadri (Abdul); as well as by her brothers Willard Kilpatrick, Mark Kilpatrick, and Chris Kilpatrick (Cathy). Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held in the spring. Those wishing to donate in her memory may do so to Brockville Mental Health Centre.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved