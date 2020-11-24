Passed peacefully on November 20, 2020 at Rosebridge Manor at the age of 82. Margot, known to her family as Leona, was born to Mervin and Grace Kilpatrick (nee Lake) on July 13, 1938. Predeceased by her parents, her sister Janice White, and her son David Smith, she will be missed by her daughter Susanna Kramer (Trevan), Beverly Kelly, Danny Smith (Lisa), Robin Wilgosh (Marty), and Kenny Smith, along with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her sisters Sharon Crites (Roger), Joy Bresee (Gary), Anita Korn, and Peggy Elkadri (Abdul); as well as by her brothers Willard Kilpatrick, Mark Kilpatrick, and Chris Kilpatrick (Cathy). Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held in the spring. Those wishing to donate in her memory may do so to Brockville Mental Health Centre.