October 5, 1932 - May 17, 2020 With heavy hearts, the family announces that Marguerite Camelon (nee Giles) passed away suddenly at home in Perth on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Reunited with her late husband, Kenneth and her Mother and Father, Elizabeth and Edward Giles. Loved and missed by her children, Lois (Michael Wong), Gwen Waugh (Jerry) and David and grandchildren, Alanah and Colton Waugh, Dakota and Siena Wong. Pre-deceased by her sister, Jean Raymond. Marguerite will be missed by many friends and fondly remembered in her community by all those touched by her kindness, optimism and positive attitude. A role model for many. The family would like to acknowledge the people who allowed Marguerite to age in place. To her wonderful neighbor, Bob Kearney, to the PSWs (Lisa, Janet, Pam, Shirley, Susan, Patty, Marilyn and Natalie) who assisted her daily, to the Community Home Support - Lanark County (Pam and Suzanne) who went beyond the call of duty to provide respite and deliver meals and lastly to the wonderful staff at the Perth Enrichment Program (PEP) (Pauline, Katherine and Tammy) who provided engagement, encouragement, love and laughter three days a week - thank you. It truly takes a village and Marguerite was so fortunate to be a part of this one. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Marguerite's life will be announced at a later date. In memory of Marguerite, please consider a donation to www.morePEP.ca to support their daily programming for Seniors. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 30, 2020.