Maria Anna LESCHYNSKY
It is with great sadness that we announce our Mom and Grandma's passing at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late Michael. Cherished Mom of Gregory (Paula). Predeceased by her son Peter. Loving grandma of Gary (Chrissy), Amanda, Tammy (Andrew Sibbald), and Michael (Jessica). Proud great-grandma of Sienna, Isabella, Alyssa, Nicholas, Adam, Benjamin, Addison and Henry. At Maria's request cremation will take place. Donations in her memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
