With heavy hearts the family announces that Mary passed away peacefully at the Elisabeth Bruyere Health Centre in Ottawa on Thursday evening, June 18, 2020. Mary is survived by her sister, Helen Gordon (Tom) of Kelowna, B.C. She was a loving and proud aunt of Dr. Peter Gordon (Philena) of Maple Ridge, B.C. and Dr. Lena Gordon (Craig Melton) of Christchurch, New Zealand and a much-adored great-aunt of Jasper, Pierce, Finley and Paige. Dear daughter of the late Petro and Anna Okopna. Also predeceased by her sister, Irene Okopna-Holmes. Mary was born in Austria and emigrated to Canada in 1949. The family settled in Arnprior where she and her sisters attended school. Mary eventually moved to the city where she pursued a long career in hospital administration. After retirement, she derived tremendous enjoyment through her extensive travel across the globe. Like many of the families who came to Canada from around the world following the Second World War, the Okopna family became part of the fabric of our beautiful community where they have left their mark for generations to come. Mary's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Family and friends who were unable to attend because of present conditions were invited to join us via live webcast of the Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in the Pilon Family Chapel on Wednesday afternoon, June 24th at 3 o'clock. Interment followed at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Mary, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.