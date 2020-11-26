1/1
Marie Beatrice DAVID
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie fell asleep in death Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Marie Beatrice Rose David was 101. Dear daughter of the late Ambrose Menezes and the late Rosa Franco. Beloved wife of the late Austin Ivan David. Dearly loved mother of Allan David and Brian David. Cherished Nana of 5 grandchildren Andrew David, Anna Noble, Anita Wills, Philip David, Kimberley Mifflin and great-grandchildren Cassandra Grant, Aaron David, Olivia McLaughlin, Erica, Veronica, Connor, Colin, Conrad Noble, Zia and Jett David as well as 2 great-great-grandchildren Jack and Theo Grant. Also survived by two sisters Audrey Alderson and Anne Borthwick. Predeceased by her brother Edgar Menezes. Marie's final care was entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service took place at Capital Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Ottawa. Condolences/Memories pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved