Marie fell asleep in death Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Marie Beatrice Rose David was 101. Dear daughter of the late Ambrose Menezes and the late Rosa Franco. Beloved wife of the late Austin Ivan David. Dearly loved mother of Allan David and Brian David. Cherished Nana of 5 grandchildren Andrew David, Anna Noble, Anita Wills, Philip David, Kimberley Mifflin and great-grandchildren Cassandra Grant, Aaron David, Olivia McLaughlin, Erica, Veronica, Connor, Colin, Conrad Noble, Zia and Jett David as well as 2 great-great-grandchildren Jack and Theo Grant. Also survived by two sisters Audrey Alderson and Anne Borthwick. Predeceased by her brother Edgar Menezes. Marie's final care was entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service took place at Capital Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Ottawa. Condolences/Memories pilonfamily.ca