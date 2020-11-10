Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Almonte General Hospital- Rosamond Wing. Marie is survived by her mother Faye, Taunya (Luke) Goderre, Shauna McDiarmid (Joshua Goderre), Austin McDiarmid, Shyana McDiarmid; grandchildren Ave, Jude, Axel, Kali, Milo; brother Mike Morrow; sister Dory Morrow; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 44 years Wayne, and her father Gerald. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com