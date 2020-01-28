|
|
Peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning, January 26, 2020; Marie-Thérèse LeBrun of the Arnprior Villa passed away at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late John LeBrun. Dearly loved mother of Alain (Trisha Trudeau) and Diane Seeley (Randy). Predeceased by a son, Marc. Dear sister of Pauline Benoit (Maurice), Pierrette Cyr (Raymond), Jeannine Lacroix (Frank MacLennan), Maurice Lacroix (Carol Hembry), André Lacroix (Ginette Robidoux) and Marcel Lacroix (late Cathy Wells). Also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a granddaughter, Melissa LeBrun (January 1, 2020). Terry's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Arrangements will remain private. In memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 28, 2020