Suddenly at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa while surrounded by loved ones on Monday morning, March 9, 2020; Marilyn Ann Adam, more recently of Nepean but formerly of Arnprior passed away at the age of 73. Beloved wife and best friend for almost 55 years of Elphege Adam. Cherished and devoted Mom of Cynthia Wing (Paul) of Nepean and Jason (Tammy Bowden) of Arnprior. Dearly loved Grandma of Matty Peters (Taviah Smith) and Samantha Wing and Great-Grandma of Ezra. Dear sister of Loma Timm (Vern) of Ottawa; Fr. Richard C. Kelly OMI of Arnprior; Verna Kelly of Shawville and Barry Kelly (Brenda Jones) of Hinton, Alberta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Joseph Kelly and the late Yvonne Chevalier. Marilyn was also predeceased by 4 brothers: John (Gilberte Roy), Francis (Sharon), Matthew (Irene Barr) and Herman Kelly as well as 3 sisters: Doris Devlin (late Emile), Ina Poisson (late Rheas) and Gail Kelly-Cherryholme. Marilyn spent many years in the food industry having worked at Gallilee Centre and at Valley Caterers in Arnprior. She was also an accomplished artist who took great pride in sharing her many talents with those she loved. Marilyn's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation was held on Friday evening, March 13th from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday morning, March 14th from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy officiated by her brother, Fr. Richard followed in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o'clock. In memory, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 13, 2020
