Marion Affleck

Marion Affleck Obituary
Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at the Almonte Country Haven. Marion (nee Wark) In her 89th year. Beloved wife to her first husband, the late Lloyd MacFarlane and to her second husband, the late Robert Affleck. Cherished Mom to Katie (Bill Davies) and Nancy (Brian Stead). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Skylar (Matt), Dayton (Mandi), Whitney (Breton), Shelby (Ryan), Tanya (Chris), Karen (Dan), and David (Bobbi) as well as great-grandmother to Dallas, Dylan, Annah, Lewis, Norah, Sloane, Michael, and Travis. Survived by her siblings Gladys, Russell, Isabel, Howard, Esther, Walter, Morley and predeceased by Muriel, Mary and Luella. Fondly remembered by the Wark, MacFarlane, and Affleck families. A special thank-you to the staff at Almonte Country Haven for dedicated care and support. A donation in memory of Marion may be made to the Almonte Country Haven. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 7, 2020
