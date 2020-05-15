Marion F. Hemming
June 2, 1925- April 13, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce that Marion Francis Hemming (nee King) of Carleton Place passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Stoneridge Manor. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Hemming, dear mother of Linda (Dennis) and Cheryl. Cherished grandmother of Julia (Kim) and Gregory (Marie), adored great grandmother to Rylan and Jaxson. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. The family are very appreciative of the care received from Dr. Roger Drake of Carleton Place, and the Stoneridge Manor where she received excellent care by the compassionate staff. A special thank you to Susan for befriending and caring for mother. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 15, 2020.
