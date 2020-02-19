|
Peacefully at Broadview Nursing Centre on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Marion Hutchings, age 91 years, beloved wife of the late Clarence Hutchings, Loving mother of Robert (Julie). Dear grandmother of Jason (Kate) and Bruce. Dear great-grandmother of Alaina, Charlotte and Blaine. Sister of the late Eric Robertson. Friends may call at the Scotland Funeral Home, Elgin on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service to follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment St. Peter's Newboyne Cemetery. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 19, 2020