|
|
Marion passed away peacefully at Almonte Country Haven on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 in her 95th year. She is remembered by her loving family, Wayne Harris (Mary), Gary Harris (deceased) (Leila), Kathy Dombroski (Greg), grandchildren and their families, sister Doris Camelon (Russell deceased), brother Blair Erskine (Lynn deceased), nieces and nephews. Marion is best remembered for her love of cycling and her love of travel. Arrangements by Tubman Funeral Homes. Friends desiring to do so may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society or to ALS Canada. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Almonte Country Haven for showing so much love and taking such good care of Marion over the two years she resided there.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 25, 2020