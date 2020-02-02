Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Riopelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Riopelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully at Groves Park Lodge on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the age of 97. Marion went to join her loving husband Irvin Riopelle (January 29, 2018). Cherished aunt of Marion Wharrie and Juanita Loveless. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Most Precious Blood Cemetery in the spring for both Irvin and Marion. Donations in her memory may be made to Groves Park Lodge Auxiliary. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -