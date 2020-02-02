|
Peacefully at Groves Park Lodge on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the age of 97. Marion went to join her loving husband Irvin Riopelle (January 29, 2018). Cherished aunt of Marion Wharrie and Juanita Loveless. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Most Precious Blood Cemetery in the spring for both Irvin and Marion. Donations in her memory may be made to Groves Park Lodge Auxiliary. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 2, 2020