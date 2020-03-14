Home

HYNDMAN, Marjorie Doreen (nee Frey) November 21, 1933 - March 10, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce that Marjorie passed away very peacefully in Arnprior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald Bruce Hyndman (October 4, 2011). Dearly loved mother of Donald of Edmonton; Lynn Pilgrim (Robert) of Hanover and Dara Terriah (Daniel) of Barrhaven. Proud grandmother of Christopher Pilgrim (Karen O'Reilly), Kelly Pilgrim, Rebecca Richardson, Carrie Richardson (André Mongeau), Lara Gaudry (Shane), Sheena Hyndman (Keith Duguay), Clifford, Duncan, William and Zoe Hyndman. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late George and Martha (nee Connery) Frey. Marjorie's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation was held on Saturday, March 14th from 4 to 4:45 p.m. A Tribute to Marjorie followed in the Pilon Family Chapel at 5 p.m. In memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 14, 2020
