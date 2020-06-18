It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Rose Kelly announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home with her loving son Steven by her side. Beloved wife of the late John Alvin Kelly. Dear mother of Steven, Kevin and Lisa and grandmother to Robin, Shawn, Jason and Todd. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents Ted and Hilda Baker (Rodford). Survived by her sister Audrey Jones and her brother Grant Baker. Marjorie is predeceased by her sister Mona Bennett and her brothers Ralph, Floyd and Gordon Baker. Marjorie will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to the current health restriction of COVID-19, cremation has already taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



