Marjorie Rose KELLY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Rose Kelly announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home with her loving son Steven by her side. Beloved wife of the late John Alvin Kelly. Dear mother of Steven, Kevin and Lisa and grandmother to Robin, Shawn, Jason and Todd. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents Ted and Hilda Baker (Rodford). Survived by her sister Audrey Jones and her brother Grant Baker. Marjorie is predeceased by her sister Mona Bennett and her brothers Ralph, Floyd and Gordon Baker. Marjorie will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to the current health restriction of COVID-19, cremation has already taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved